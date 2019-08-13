Ashfield District Council use high court enforcement team to recover rent debt

Ashfield District Council has launched a bid to collect thousands of pounds owed in rent by former tenants.

The council is piloting the use of a high court enforcement team who have powers to enter debtors’ properties and seize possession to re-coup the debt.

Councillor Keir Barsby and Councillor Jason Zadrozny

The council's debt recovery team now employ an officer dedicated to chasing the debt, using tracing agents to locate the debtor.

A council spokesman said: "The rent received on our properties is the only source of funding for the housing department and is fully reinvested back in to housing services.

"Any tenants that chose not to pay their rent directly affect the service and repairs offered to other tenants.

"As one of the top performing housing providers when it comes to keeping arrears at a very low level, Ashfield District Council take this very seriously.

"A recent visit to a former tenants property by high court enforcement team has resulted in them agreeing to a payment plan rather than having their possessions seized."

Councillor Keir Barsby, portfolio holder for housing said: “We take the collection of rent seriously and will deal appropriately with those who think its ok to leave with rent

arrears.

“The housing team do everything in their power to assist tenants in managing their money, including claiming benefits and grants to help with everyday expenses and paying their rent. "However where a former tenant feels it acceptable to abscond with debt, we will track them down and reclaim the money owed.

"We encourage all tenants not to ignore their rent debt because we can help them.”

If you are concerned about your current or former tenant rent arrears please contact the council’s income recovery team on 01623 608999 to make an affordable repayment arrangement.

If you are concerned about your housing situation or rent arrears, visit: england.shelter.org.uk