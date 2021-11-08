Last month the Environmental Health (Residential) Team were made aware of an elderly resident who was living in ‘appalling conditions’ in a privately owned property in Selston.

Carrying out an emergency inspection of the property, which was in a serious state of disrepair, officers found the resident living in squalor surrounded by rubbish, alongside a large infestation of rats – with no electricity, heating or water.

The living conditions were a serious risk to the owner’s life, so council officers took immediate action to support the vulnerable elderly resident’s wellbeing and mental health, to clear the property, treat the pest issue and arrange for safer living conditions for the resident.

The kitchen was full of dirty pots, grease and expired food.

Coun John Wilmott, cabinet member for licensing, environmental health and regulatory services for Ashfield, District Council, said “This is another example of the fantastic work that our Environmental Health teams carry out.

"The owner of the property in Selston was vulnerable and living in awful conditions that could have ended his life.

"The amount of filth and rubbish in the property was unimaginable, it was truly unbelievable that someone could have been living that way.

"Thanks to the work of our officers, the gentleman never has to live like that again.

Rubbish was strewn throughout the property, which has been thoroughly cleaned and renovated.

“It is also a hugely positive result for everyone in the area as this house, which was at risk of collapse, is no longer a dangerous property – it is now a beautiful family home that can be enjoyed.

"The council is committed to supporting vulnerable residents and utilising all available resources to ensure that empty and dangerous homes are made safe and reoccupied.”

The team worked closely with the owner, his family and other partnership agencies to completely clear the property and treat the pest issue.

Due to continued ill-health, the homeowner was moved into a local care home, where he now lives in warmth and comfort.

The Environmental Health (Residential) team supported the owner to sell his house at auction, which has now been fully renovated into a family home.

