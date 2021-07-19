Ashfield District Council recognised for outstanding Armed Forces Support

Representing the highest possible badge of honour, Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Awards are awarded to those that employ and support those who serve, veterans and their families.

Carol Cooper-Smith, chief executive of Ashfield District Council said: “Here at Ashfield District Council, we pride ourself on our support for our armed forces and we promote positive engagement with the extended armed forced family both inside and outside of the council.

“We are therefore delighted to have been awarded a prestigious Gold award by the Ministry of Defence for our work and we will continue to strive to be an exemplar.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Selston’s 2020 Remembrance Service

Coun David Walters, Armed Forces Champion at Ashfield District Council, said: “We are humbled to be receiving this prestigious award. It marks our fantastic work, in not only showing how proud we are of those who have served for our country, but also that we are a veteran friendly employer as an authority.

“We will continue to be proud of the Armed Forces and ensure that service personnel, families and veterans can access the help and support available.”

Additionally, Ashfield District Council has drawn up a war memorial restoration plan and rolling cleaning programme, formally approved an Employing Reservists Policy and provided concessionary rates for veterans and serving personnel at all of its leisure centres.

Minister for Defence People and Veterans, Leo Docherty said: “I would like to thank all the organisations who have proven their support for the Defence community during such unprecedented and challenging times.

“The vast range of those recognised this year demonstrates how employing the Armed Forces community makes a truly positive and beneficial impact for all employers, regardless of size, sector or location.”

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.