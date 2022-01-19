Ashfield District Council accused of facing 'disastrous mess' with debt nearing £100million

Ashfield District Council headquarters and, inset, Lee Anderson MP.

The full extent of the financial woes came to light in the council’s treasury management strategy this month.

Since 2018, the Ashfield Independents-led council has invested in a large property portfolio, which, the MP suggests, has backfired by racking up huge debt and incurring interest charges.

Purchases have included industrial units in Falkirk, Wishaw, Grangemouth and Atherstone, along with a hotel in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Anderson, Ashfield and Eastwood MP, is worried about the impact the debt will have on residents for years to come.

He said: “This is an appalling waste of council taxpayers’ money. Make no mistake – there needs to be a plan in place and fast. The council needs to get a grip of this debt.

“I am calling on the council leader and officers to explain how this has happened and what plan is in place to resolve this disastrous mess.”

Ashfield has secured one of the largest Towns and High Street funds in the country to improve the district. Mr Anderson is now seeking reassurance the £70m funding will not to be used to pay off the council’s debt.

He alleges the council is paying the debt back from the revenue account, funded by council tax, at a rate of more than 20 per cent this financial year and 33 per cent for the following two years.

In those years, he says, only 66p of every £1 paid to the authority goes on services and the remaining goes to pay off debt.

Nottingham City Council has recently been forced into ‘special measures’, despite having considerably less debt than Ashfield District Council, and the MP is worried that the authority will end up in the same boat.

He added: “Without a plan, I really fear Ashfield District Council could end up in special measures too.

“It is important that council taxpayers are not penalised for these blunders by having their council tax increased to pay off the debt.

“Since being elected, I have always said my door is always open so I am a little bit disappointed that ADC have not been in touch with me to see how we can all tackle this mounting debt problem – which could ultimately cost the taxpayers of Ashfield thousands of pounds.”

But councillor David Martin, cabinet member for finance at Ashfield District Council, has hit out at the MP for criticising “something he clearly does not understand”.

He said: “The council does have a large portfolio of investment property but the income generated from these assets significantly exceeds the debt and interest costs.

“Indeed the significant profits generated have assisted the council to retain some services other councils have had to cut, and in recent years, have assisted us to freeze the council tax, quite the opposite of what the MP alleges.

“Our residents and MP should be assured that the council’s finances are in very good order.”