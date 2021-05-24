Ashfield dad secures job at roofing firm after LinkedIn 'rant' goes viral

Lee Moore, 36, was between jobs when he signed up to a temporary work agency and was placed on a 6am until 2pm shift at a food packing manufacturer alongside four other workers.

However, by 7am, Lee was the only agency staff member still standing – with the other four quitting in the first hour.

Shocked by what he saw, Lee took to LinkedIn to vent his frustration and his post went going viral – racking up more than 120,000 likes, 5,000 comments and hundreds of job offers, including one from PermaRoof managing director Adrian Buttress.

Lee Moore has joined PermaRoof as a specialist products manager after his LinkedIn post went viral

Lee, who has a nine-year-old son, said: “I couldn’t believe it when an hour into my shift, the four other temporary workers I’d arrived with had already given up – one refused to wear a hair net, another said they didn’t want to use a computer and the remaining two said the work was too boring.

"I was amazed that people out of work could be so picky, for me, a job is there to keep a roof over my family’s heads, pay the bills and provide food, so I was proud to wear my hair net.

“I vented my frustration on LinkedIn, it was only supposed to be a rant, but it ended up going viral.

"It was mind-blowing to see how far it ended up travelling; I had hundreds of messages from people offering support and opportunities.”

Lee has now joined the Alfreton-based firm as a specialist products manager.

As part of his new role, he will be working in its modular division – a sector PermaRoof expanded into during the pandemic after supplying fast flat roofing solutions to four emergency NHS projects during the first month of lockdown.

Adrian said: “I believe in hiring on attitude as everything else can be taught. When I came across Lee’s post on LinkedIn, I knew I had to speak to him.

"Lee had hundreds of job offers, so I am truly delighted that he chose to come and join the PermaRoof team.”