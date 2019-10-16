Ashfield councillor nominated for award for cheering up children in hospital

An Ashfield District Councillor has been nominated for an unsung hero award for his work entertaining children in hospital.

Councillor Dale Grounds has been nominated for the unsung hero of the year award at the Nottingham University Hospitals annual Team NUH Awards 2019.

Coun Grounds has been shortlisted for the award thanks to his tireless work entertaining ill children and young people.

He has been visiting Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, every week for over three years, dressed as Spiderman, in a bid to put smiles on the faces of sick children.

He first suited up in 2016 in an effort to soothe his son Reece who is autistic.

There were over 1,100 nominations received for all of the categories this year, and coun Grounds is one of three finalists from 156 nominees in the unsung heroes category.

Coun Grounds has also been fundraising, for the Ducklings, the charity of the Nottingham Children’s Hospital School.

He said “Being nominated for this award is such a huge honour. I started doing this as a way to soothe my son and then eventually to bring joy to children in hospital.

"I never thought that I would end up being nominated for an award alongside some incredible people. I become Spiderman because I love it, nothing beats

bringing a smile to the children’s faces.

"The children that I visit are so strong and brave - they are the real heroes.

All nominees will attend the award ceremony on December 5, where the judging panel will choose the winners of each category.