Ashfield councillor calls on the Prime Minister candidates to come to Downing Street in Sutton

Regional hustings have been announced as Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss battle it out to be the next Prime Minister but there are no hustings planned in the East Midlands.

Coun David Hennigan, who represents Sutton Central and New Cross on Ashfield District Council, has written to the Conservative Party chairman Andrew Stephenson recommending the New Cross Community Church on Downing Street, Sutton, as a possible venue.

Coun Hennigan said: “We all know the East Midlands has the lowest identifiable public Government spend per head in the country and we’re not a priority.

New Cross Community Church on Downing Street, Sutton, has been suggested as a possible hustings venue

"The reality is that by ignoring the East Midlands – the Conservatives have sent a clear message that they are turning their backs on the Red Wall seats they won under Boris Johnson in 2019.

"They know that they will lose seats like Ashfield to the Independents, Broxtowe to the Liberal Democrats and Gedling to Labour.

"That said, I have written to the Conservative Party chairman asking them to consider coming to Downing Street, Sutton so residents can see for themselves the choice of the Oxford Graduates as the next Prime Minister.”

The hustings organised by the Conservative Party will be held from July 28, until August 31, including Leeds, Exeter, Cardiff, Eastbourne, Darlington, Cheltenham, Perth, Northern Ireland, Manchester, Birmingham, Norwich and London.