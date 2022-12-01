Ashfield Council shining a light on White Ribbon Day to end violence against women and girls
Ada Lovelace House in Kirkby is currently bathed in light to mark White Ribbon Day and 16 Days of Activism.
White Ribbon Day is an annual awareness campaign that was celebrated on November 25 and aims to end male violence against women and girls.
It is one of Ashfield Council’s priorities and the authority endorses the White Ribbon mission to prevent violence against women and girls by creating awareness and providing support to survivors across Ashfield.
The council is holding information sessions across the district to highlight the support that can be offered to survivors of domestic abuse.
The events will be supported by Nottinghamshire Police and Nottingham Independent Domestic Abuse Services (NIDAS).
The next council event is today, Thursday, December 1, at Lammas Leisure Centre, Sutton, followed by further events at Under One Roof on Vine Terrace in Hucknall on Monday, December 5, and the Derby Road campus at West Nottinghamshire College in Mansfield on Wednesday, December 7.
All events run from 10am-2pm.
Coun Helen-Ann Smith, council executive lead member for community safety and crime reduction, said: “We are proud to once again be an accredited advocate for White Ribbon Day.
“The importance and impact it has on the people affected can’t be overlooked.
"We will work to inform, educate and reinforce the unacceptable behaviours which have no place in society.
In an emergency always call the police on 999 or 101 if a non-emergency.
Woman are urged to call JUNO Women’s Aid on 0808 800 0340, while men can call Equation on 0115 960 5556.