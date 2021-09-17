Ashfield Council officer crowned inspirational colleague of year after recovering from life-changing injury

An Ashfield Council officer who recovered from a serious injury which left him with a 50/50 chance of being unable to walk again has been crowned inspirational colleague of the year.

By Shelley Marriott
Friday, 17th September 2021, 3:23 pm
Updated Saturday, 18th September 2021, 7:09 am

Matthew Pinning, council principal officer responsive and voids, had to change his career path after his injury, which required surgery, but has now been honoured at the 2021 housing heroes awards.

Coun Tom Hollis, council cabinet member for council and social housing, said “Matthew’s story is one of courage and is an inspiration to all.

“He has turned a disastrous and life changing position into a promising new career and is now aiding others to do the same.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Matthew Pinning, principal officer responsive and voids, won the coveted ‘Inspirational Colleague of the Year award’ at the 2021 Housing Heroes awards

“Matthew was in a tough category and winning this award demonstrates the exceptional achievements and progress that he has made at the council.

"We are incredibly proud of him and how he is inspiring others who are in a similar position to not let their disabilities hinder their career prospects, or their self esteem.”

Read More

Read More
Notts Police given extra cash to target serious violent crime

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

Ashfield District Council