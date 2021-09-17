Ashfield Council officer crowned inspirational colleague of year after recovering from life-changing injury
An Ashfield Council officer who recovered from a serious injury which left him with a 50/50 chance of being unable to walk again has been crowned inspirational colleague of the year.
Matthew Pinning, council principal officer responsive and voids, had to change his career path after his injury, which required surgery, but has now been honoured at the 2021 housing heroes awards.
Coun Tom Hollis, council cabinet member for council and social housing, said “Matthew’s story is one of courage and is an inspiration to all.
“He has turned a disastrous and life changing position into a promising new career and is now aiding others to do the same.
“Matthew was in a tough category and winning this award demonstrates the exceptional achievements and progress that he has made at the council.
"We are incredibly proud of him and how he is inspiring others who are in a similar position to not let their disabilities hinder their career prospects, or their self esteem.”