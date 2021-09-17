Matthew Pinning, council principal officer responsive and voids, had to change his career path after his injury, which required surgery, but has now been honoured at the 2021 housing heroes awards.

Coun Tom Hollis, council cabinet member for council and social housing, said “Matthew’s story is one of courage and is an inspiration to all.

“He has turned a disastrous and life changing position into a promising new career and is now aiding others to do the same.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Pinning, principal officer responsive and voids, won the coveted ‘Inspirational Colleague of the Year award’ at the 2021 Housing Heroes awards

“Matthew was in a tough category and winning this award demonstrates the exceptional achievements and progress that he has made at the council.

"We are incredibly proud of him and how he is inspiring others who are in a similar position to not let their disabilities hinder their career prospects, or their self esteem.”