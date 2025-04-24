Ashfield Council depot to be redeveloped into energy-efficient facility

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to upgrade a council’s depot into an energy-efficient facility have been approved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashfield District Council has given the go-ahead to redevelop its Northern Depot on Station Road in Sutton into more “sustainable” facilities.

The authority’s planning committee approved the plans on Thursday, April 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The depot, located just off the A38, is where the council stores and maintains its fleet of vehicles, including bin lorries, maintenance vans, street sweepers, and other service vehicles.

Ashfield District Council's Northern Depot on Station Road in Sutton

Plans will see some buildings demolished and a new garage of workshops built.

The depot will also include energy-efficient facilities to reduce carbon emissions and support electric vehicles.

This includes solar panels, air source heat pumps and more electric vehicle charge points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council also plans to use the site for training in vehicle maintenance and civil engineering, providing apprenticeship opportunities for residents.

Coun Arnie Hankin (Ash Ind), the council’s current chairman, also sits on the planning committee.

Speaking after the meeting, he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “The depot has served its purpose, and it’s gone past its sell-by date.

“It’s fantastic that we’re constructing new buildings, adding biodiversity to the area, with solar panels, a new design and more parking, it’s fantastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will be energy-efficient, and more vialble. It will be a wonderful piece of ground that is being redeveloped for more efficiency.”

The council plans to “shift” towards using more electric vehicles as part of its wider fleet.

This lines up with the council’s goal of achieving zero carbon emissions by 2030, documents say.

Papers discussed at the meeting read: “The proposed development seeks to provide upgraded facilities to ensure they are more sustainable and efficient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This includes the integration of air source heat pumps, solar panels, and electric vehicle charging points.

“A shift towards the provision of electric refuse vehicles within the wider fleet is also proposed as part of this redevelopment proposal.

“From a sustainability perspective, the proposal being more energy efficient is considered to be a significant benefit of the scheme.

“This will help to minimise the developments impact upon the environment, and towards achieving the goals of the Council’s Climate change Strategy (2021-2026) to reduce emissions and the District’s overall carbon footprint.”