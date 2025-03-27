Ashfield Council announces next step to £1 million investment in creative arts events

Ashfield District Council has announced a huge next step towards a planned £1 million investment in creative arts.

Ashfield District Council, together with the Ashfield Arts Partnership, have appointed Nonsuch Studios as the Programme Managers and Producers for Ashfield Creates.

Ashfield Creates is a three-year programme launched in 2024, and is a joint partnership between Ashfield District Council and Ashfield Arts Partnership.

Nonsuch Studios, an independent theatre and events company based in Nottingham, will now lead and deliver the Ashfield Creates programme from April 2025 onwards.

Ashfield councillor Christopher Huskinson with Ashfield Creates

The programme will host a variety of creative events and opportunities for local artists and members of the community through a £1 million grant from Arts Council Council, funded in 2024.

This investment will go towards hosting music festivals for national and international artists, dance, theatre, art, and craft events in the district.

There will also be Local Creative Networks established in Hucknall, Kirkby, Sutton, and across villages in Ashfield to provide rural communities with creative activities and public events.

This includes commissions for artists, a creative workforce development programme and resources put into local artists.

Ashfield Creates aims to reach more than 160,000 live audience members, 14,000 participants, 250 volunteers and over 500 creative practitioners.

Local organisations, individuals and community groups will work with the dedicated Ashfield Creates staff to plan regular activities across dance, theatre, art, music, and craft.

The programme will include weekly local events and performances, and a yearly community arts festival, as well as large-scale events and festivals working with national and international artists.

Coun Chris Huskinson (Ash Ind), executive lead for Leisure, Health and Wellbeing, said: “Ashfield Creates is a game-changer for our community, putting arts and culture at the heart of our future.

“This £1 million investment from Arts Council England will open doors for local artists, performers, and residents to embrace creativity like never before.

“As a musician, I’m especially excited about the opportunities this will bring.

“Since leading the events programme at the council we’ve expanded our offering with the return of the Ashfield Show, the Hucknall Music Festival, and Sparks in the Park.

“Now, with this funding, local dance and arts groups will have the support they need to create their own events, making Ashfield an even more vibrant and creative place to live.”