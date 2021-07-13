Ashfield church and community centre gets cash boost towards rebuild

The Ashwood Centre, owned by Ashwood Church, is currently applying for outline planning permission for its new community facility.

It recently received a £1,000 donation towards its costs from the Persimmon Homes Community Champions scheme.

Organisers of the proposed new community facility have raised over £400,000 towards the construction costs.

The current Ashwood Centre which is to be demolished and rebuilt

Claire Bell for Ashwood Church said: “We have an ambitious goal that will ultimately provide the community with a purpose-built new facility for the benefit of clubs and groups to use, individual bookings and the home for Ashwood Church.

“We converted the former factory in 2002 and it has been successfully used by community groups and the church ever since, but the building is in desperate need of repair and the decision was made that it was best to demolish and rebuild.

Persimmon Homes Nottingham makes two donations of up to £1,000 every month to grassroots groups and charities.

Neil Follows, the firm’s managing director, said: “Community Champions has allowed us to support dozens of good causes that are focused on supporting the heart of the community, so we were very pleased to help Ashwood Church’s project.”

In addition to the Persimmon Homes’ Community Champions scheme, the house-builder has launched its Building Futures initiative, supporting groups working with under-18s. Grants are available for education & arts and health and sport projects, with the potential of a £100,000 prize giveaway.

