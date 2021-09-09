Ashfield care home named among top 20 in the East Midlands

Sutton Court Residential Home, on Priestsic Road, has been named one of the top care homes in the East Midlands by review website carehome.co.uk.

The top 20 of 1,052 homes in the East Midlands received an award after being ranked based on reviews from residents, their families and friends.

Sutton Court is one of three homes run by Ashmere Notts, which also runs Sutton Manor and Sutton Lodge.

Staff at Sutton Court Residential Home.

Claire Sharpe, managing director, said: “The Sutton Court team are delighted to once again receive a ‘top 20 care home’ award.

“The past year has been challenging for our carers, but we have ensured, despite the coronavirus pandemic, the care offered to our residents has been of outstanding quality.

“Our high-quality care home staff have worked longer and harder than ever before so we are excited to host a Spanish party for our staff and residents to celebrate this achievement.”

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager at carehome.co.uk, said: “We now have more than 200,000 reviews of care homes on carehome.co.uk, so are able to give people a real insight into what a care home and its staff are

like.

“Reviews of Sutton Court show it provides a high standard of care and we would like to congratulate the team on being a top 20 care home in the East Midlands.

“Choosing a care home can be emotionally and physically exhausting so we hope our awards, which are given to the highest rated homes, will help make the search easier.”