Anyone who would have had their bin collected on Monday, December 26, will instead have it collected on Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24.

There are no collections on Monday, December 26 (Boxing Day) or Monday, January 2, so for both those weeks, collections will be a day later than usual.

So if your usual collection day would be Monday, it will be Tuesday on both weeks, Tuesday collections move to Wednesday, Wednesday to Thursday, Thursday to Friday and and Friday collections will be on Saturday.

Ashfield District Council has announced the revised Christmas bin collection dates

Collection dates will return to normal from the week commencing Monday, January 9.

On the first general waste collection (red lid bin) after Christmas, residents can leave an extra bag of rubbish alongside their bin which will be taken away by the refuse team.

Christmas and new year collection dates (usual collection date first):

Monday, December 26 – will be collected on Tuesday, December 27

Tuesday, December 27 – will be collected on Wednesday, December 28

Wednesday, December 28 – will be collected on Thursday, December 29

Thursday, December 29 – will be collected on Friday, December 30

Friday, December 30 – will be collected on Saturday, December 31

Monday, January 2 – will be collected on Tuesday, January 3

Tuesday, January 3 – will be collected on Wednesday, January 4

Wednesday, January 4 – will be collected on Thursday, January 5

Thursday, January 5 – will be collected on Friday, January 6

