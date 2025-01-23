Ashfield Big Spring Clean is back as council gets set to help district clear up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ashfield is set to get a good scrub as the next month as the council’s Big Ashfield Spring Clean returns for its eighth year.

Free bulky waste collections, flying skips, extra side waste collections, litter picks and community engagement will all be part of the programme which will come to Sutton, Hucknall and Kirkby and the surrounding areas.

The programme kicks off on Monday, February 17 with a launch event on Sutton Lawn, followed by an extra black bag collection around Sutton, Huthwaite, Skegby, Stanton Hill, Tibshelf, Teversal, Annesley and Kirkby.

The council is asking residents to place any tied up black bags alongside their red lid bin, ready for collection by the waste teams.

Ashfield Council leader Coun Jason Zadrozny taking part in last year's Big Spring Clean. Photo: Submitted

On Saturday, February 22, the flying skips will be in Sutton, Huthwaite, Skegby, Stanton Hill, Tibshelf and Teversal.

This is an opportunity for residents to take excess waste, toys, and bric-a-brac to a waste lorry visiting six locations in the area throughout the day, starting at 9am.

The following week will be focused on Kirkby and the rurals with a launch event at Kingsway Park on Monday, February 24.

The flying skips will visit Kirkby on Saturday, March 1, as well as Annesley, Brinsley, Jacksdale, Selston, Underwood and Westwood.

Hucknall will take centre stage on the third week with a launch event at Titchfield Park on Monday, March 3, with extra bag collections that week in Hucknall, Bagthorpe, Bestwood Village, Brinsley, Jacksdale, Linby, Papplewick, Pinxton, Selston, Underwood and Westwood

The week will end with the flying skips in Hucknall on Saturday, March 8, again visiting five zones in the town, taking in parts of Bestwood Village, Linby and the edge of Papplewick too.

Full details of where the flying skips will visit is available at ashfield.gov.uk/environment-health/bins-waste-recycling/the-big-ashfield-spring-clean-2025/

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash In), council leader, said: “This year our spring clean is going to be bigger and better than ever and I would urge everyone to get involved.

“This event is hugely popular every year and we are proud to see so many people getting involved and making Ashfield a cleaner place to live and work.

“In addition to the flying skips and extra collections, we’ll also be focusing on our fabulous parks, cleaning up benches and other equipment, getting them ready for the spring and summer.

“We know residents love the spring clean and I’m delighted we’re able to keep delivering it, demonstrating our commitment to a cleaner and greener Ashfield for all.”

Last year the council collected and disposed of around 100 tonnes of waste during the three-week campaign.

More information is available online at ashfield.gov.uk/environment-health/bins-waste-recycling/the-big-ashfield-spring-clean-2025/ or follow the authority’s social media channels.