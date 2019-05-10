You will soon be able to order your groceries online, before driving to collect them without leaving you car.

Mansfield District Council has approved plans for a drive through grocery collection point The Asda superstore on Old Mill Lane.

Asda set to launch 'drive-through' grocery shopping in Mansfield. (Image: Google)

Customers can order their groceries online, and drive to the drive through canopy on their allocated time slot.

Their shopping will then be delivered to their car by Asda staff.

READ MORE: Consultation starts on proposal for giant solar farm near Mansfield

The store currently has a grocery collection and lockers canopy, which will be removed and relocated at the southern end of the car park.

Up to three customers at a time can pull into the area, and contact staff via and intercom.

The planning statement says: "The levels of noise or disturbance are not considered to be greater than at present to detract from the residential amenities of the area.Plans have been

Plans have also been submitted to build a two storey McDonald's restaurant and drive through at the same Asda car park.

READ MORE: McDonald's unveil plans for ANOTHER Mansfield restaurant

