As Welbeck dog park opens, estate vows to be 'dog-friendly' destination this year

With the opening of Welbeck's new dog park, the estate vows to be a 'dog-friendly' destination this year, with dog-friendly dining options and a creative canine exhibition launching this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If your ideal day out features long woodland walks and artisan food enjoyed with a four-legged friend, The Welbeck Estate should be at the top of your list this summer.

The historic 15,000-acre estate has just launched a brand-new secure dog park, along with a free dog-themed art exhibition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dog park

Welbeck's new dog park.

Welbeck Dog Park , which opened on Monday, June 30, is a secure, tree-sheltered haven where dogs can run, play, and explore off-lead in safety:

Shire Paddocks offers equipment for energetic pups

The Gallop is a space for dogs to explore with no equipment

Both paddocks include shelters, water troughs, and seating for owners.

The park is open daily from 7am to 4pm, with 55-minute sessions priced from £10–£15.

Advance booking is essential at: www.welbeck.co.uk/visit-us/dog-park

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Welbeck Estate said: “We are big dog lovers on the Welbeck Estate and wanted to introduce something new that would delight the canines in our life and support dog parents.

“The private Dog Park will offer a peaceful and safe space for dogs to run, walk, sniff and play.

“We’ve already tested it out on our own pups and it’s been a big hit. We can’t wait to welcome new friends along.”

Dog-friendly dining

After a long walk or play session in the park, owners can relax with their dog at the Harley Café or the horse-box takeaway, both of which welcome dogs in their outdoor seating areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dog treats, sausages, and even dog ice creams are available.

Additionally, well-behaved dogs on short leads are also welcome at Notcutts Garden Centre.

A Dog’s Life: Art with a Wag

From July 12 to September 21, 2025, The Harley Gallery is hosting ‘A Dog’s Life’, a joyful and tail-wagging exhibition that celebrates dogs through the eyes of international artists.

With over 100 works on display, visitors can expect a variety of art forms, including life-sized crochet sculptures, children's book illustrations, photography, and traditional oil paintings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featured artists include Sophie Ryder, William Wegman, and David Shrigley.

While dogs rest outside, their owners can take a moment to explore this playful and heartwarming exhibition – perfect for both art lovers and dog enthusiasts.

(Only service dogs are allowed inside the gallery, but hooks are provided to secure pets outside.)

Interactive highlights include a ‘Name the Breed’ trail, crafting activities for kids, and a digital station that allows visitors to see what they would look like as a dog.

For more information, visit: www.welbeck.co.uk.