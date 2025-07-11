Arrest after man with sword reported in Mansfield park

A suspect has been arrested after a man was seen carrying a sword in a park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to Mansfield’s Berry Hill Park at around 5.30am today (Friday, July 11) and immediately began a search of the area.

Multiple resources were deployed and a suspect was later detained on Southwell Road West as he walked towards Mansfield town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

A suspect has been arrested after a man was seen carrying a sword in Berry Hill Park, Mansfield

A sheathed sword was also seized by officers.

Inspector Katie Eustace, district commander for Mansfield, said: “We received several calls about this incident this morning and deployed multiple resources to the area in response.

“At the moment we don’t believe there is any wider risk to the public but hope people will be reassured by the very firm policing response to this incident.”

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident 89 of July 11.