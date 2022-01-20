Anthony Granville Frank Walter Taylor-Hurst – possibly Hurst Taylor – was aged just 19 when he and four other men were killed.

They had been in Germany on, May 1, 1945, when the tank they were in exploded as it drove over a mine.

Lance Sergeant John Thomas Green, 25 and Guardsmen Ronald Gilbert Moore, 21, Stanley Somerset, 19, and Frank Lock, 27, were among the British soldiers who died.

Debbie Bülau is searching for the family od a Mansfield soldier killed there shortly before the end of the Second World War.

The men have since been commemorated by the German people with gravestone memorials.

Amateur historian Debbie Bülau has been researching the soldiers’ deaths and is keen to trace any remaining family members of Taylor-Hurst/Hurst-Taylor who may still have connections to Mansfield.

Appeal

Posting on a Mansfield Facebook page Debbie said: "I am looking for help.

“I am from Germany, and I am trying to find the family from Guardsman Anthony Granville Frank Walter Taylor-Hurst or maybe Hurst-Taylor, son of Harry Hurst-Taylor and Rose Taylor, of Mansfield Woodhouse.

"He died on May 1, 1945, at the age of 19 years, together with four comrades.”

“We are searching for the families to let them know what happened to their loved ones.

“I don’t know if there is still family from Anthony Taylor-Hurst, but we are pretty sure, because he was not an only child.

"There was Harry G Travers, who had two childrem Jennifer and Michael, Jennifer married a Mark William Smith. Does anyone know this family and can they help with my search?

Debbie added in her post: “I have already found every family that lost a loved one in this tank. The other families and I are hoping we can find this family too.

“From the 14 soldier,s we have connected with seven families. Please help.”

She also said he and other soldiers that had died and were buried in the area were all remembered in her community.

Contact Debbie Bülau at fb.com/debbies.garten