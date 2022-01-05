“Are they having a laugh?": Kimberley residents share concerns over high street plans

A view of Main Street, Kimberley, with the proposed building site on the right.

Two shops and six apartments will be built in Main Street, next to Kimberley Library, after being approved by Broxtowe Borough Council.

The former church car park will now see the construction of a three-storey building with the upper floors hosting one-bedroom apartments.

Council documents state that “infilling this gap” in Kimberley’s high street would “likely be a positive step” for the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning documents by Alan McGowan Architects said: “The site has previously been used as a car park for the adjacent former church building, which is now in use as an office.

“The application is based upon the principle of constructing a three-storey development of traditional brick construction.

“The proposal would feature retail usage to the ground floor fronting Main Street, with shop fronts onto Main Street, with access at the sides of the proposal to residential apartments above the retail.”

It is not yet known which shops will be opened in the two retail units.

There is no parking on-site for residents but the application states that there is cycle parking available as well as car parks in the Kimberley area.

The application states that solar panels on the roof of the new build would “provide environmentally friendly power for the proposal”.

But the plans by Mr Z Malik, which were granted permission subject to five conditions, have not been met kindly by everyone.

Many residents shared their concerns on social media.

One resident wrote: “Are they having a laugh? Congestion is awful already without more vehicles. How on earth has that been passed?”

Another added: “You must be joking, Kimberley is already congested, traffic chaos everywhere. Let's keep Kimberley small and a village that we all want to be happy to live in.”

“Existing residents will find it even more difficult to park near their homes,” another wrote.