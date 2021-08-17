Aqua Sana offers a range of luxurious treatments

In 2017, Aqua Sana Sherwood Forest underwent a £3 million refurbishment to introduce the first Forest Spa, bringing together 25 experiences to harness the proven benefits of forest bathing, inspired by the changing seasons, rainforest showers, hot springs and some of the most beautiful forests from around the world.

Set across six spa zones – Nordic Forest, Treetop Escape, Treetop Nesting, Volcanic Forest, Hot Springs and Forest Immersion – the spa also has a heated outdoor pool, as well as a number of treatment rooms, including a dual treatment room for couples, and express treatment areas.

Aqua Sana Sherwood Forest is home to the exclusive Treetop Sauna, set amongst the forest canopy with panoramic windows giving a stunning view of the surrounding woodland, as well as a range of saunas, steam rooms, relaxation areas, meditation zones, outdoor hot tubs, waterbeds and experience showers.

Seb Firman, Aqua Sana manager at Sherwood Forest, said: “I’m thrilled that we have been named Best Day Spa. As a brand, we’re always looking to introduce new experiences, treatments and products for our guests, so it’s great to be recognised for offering a great experience.