April Fools' Day: The funniest social media posts from across the Sherwood Forest area

April Fools' Day or All Fools' Day is an annual custom on April 1 consisting of practical jokes and hoaxes.
And we have definitely not been disappointed by posts across the Sherwood Forest area.
From the tea time alarm to surprising animals and shocking announcements, check out the funniest posts here…
1. Humans welcome at Mansfield Canine Centre
Mansfield Canine Centre had followers in stitches with a recent post. They shared on Facebook that their mission is to become more inclusive and are thrilled to announce that their day care is now open to ALL animals, including humans dressed as animals. See prices at www.facebook.com/MansfieldDoggyDayCare Photo: Mansfield Canine Centre
2. History of the Tea Alarm at Sherwood Forest
Sherwood Forest has announced a new theory that might explain the use of animal horns for sending important signals during Medieval times. A short video demonstrates an animal horn being used as a "tea time alarm." The "tea time alarm" is a humorous internet meme and not a traditional practice in the UK. Watch here: www.facebook.com/visitsherwood/videos/1832586324252829 Photo: Sherwood Forest
3. Haggis at Mansfield Wildlife Rescue
Cheryl Martins from Mansfield Wildlife Rescue shared a post about admitting their first haggis of the season. For those unaware, The "wild haggis" is a fictional creature of Scottish folklore, said to be native to the Scottish Highlands, and is not a real animal. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Hippo at Creswell Crags
Some followers were surprised to learn about the rewilding strategy at Creswell Crags, which includes the introduction of a hippopotamus to the site. Curator Dr. Angharad Jones said: "This is quite possibly the greatest rewilding triumph we have seen to date, with a species that hasn’t been present in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire for thousands of years. Henrietta will have plenty of space to roam freely within the gorge, and we look forward to seeing her during our patrols." Photo: Creswell Crags
