April Fools' Day: The funniest social media posts from across the Sherwood Forest area

4 . Hippo at Creswell Crags

Some followers were surprised to learn about the rewilding strategy at Creswell Crags, which includes the introduction of a hippopotamus to the site. Curator Dr. Angharad Jones said: "This is quite possibly the greatest rewilding triumph we have seen to date, with a species that hasn’t been present in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire for thousands of years. Henrietta will have plenty of space to roam freely within the gorge, and we look forward to seeing her during our patrols." Photo: Creswell Crags