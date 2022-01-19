Apprenticeship plans for people in Nottinghamshire wanting to pursue career in social care

Proposals are being put to Adult Social Care and Public Health Committee to approve four Occupational Therapy and three Social Work apprenticeship posts.

There are currently significant shortages in Social Workers and Occupational Therapists at the county council and there are national issues around recruitment in the social care workforce.

Coun Boyd Elliott, chairman of Adult Social Care and Public Health Committee, said: “This additional funding will offer an excellent opportunity for more aspiring social workers and occupational therapists to fulfil their potential.

Saddaf Mukhtar, 35, from Nottingham, is training to become an occupational therapist.

"The issues around recruitment in social care are well documented, so if we can utilise the talent we already have and incentivise our existing staff to move to the next level, this can go some way to resolving that.

“We know our social care staff have been under pressure, particularly during the pandemic. We are committed to helping them train and develop and we believe this investment in our workforce will have a positive impact on the people they support.”

The Social Work apprenticeship course lasts for three years and the Occupational Therapy course can run for three or four years depending on the university.