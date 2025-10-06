Applications now open for Kimberley Council community grants

Community groups and organisations in Kimberley are now beeing invited to apply for funding help from the town council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posting on its Facebook page, the council said: “Kimberley Council is committed to encouraging, supporting and promoting charitable, voluntary and community organisations working within Kimberley for the benefit of the town.

"We are here to support local projects, events and initiatives that bring people together and make the community an even better place to live.”

If you are part of a club, group or organisation you can apply for a grant application form at [email protected]