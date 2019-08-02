Application submitted for up to 100 'residential dwellings' in Sutton

A planning application has been submitted to Ashfield District Council to build up to 100 'residential dwellings' on land off Alfreton Road, Sutton.

211 Alfreton Road would be demolished to facilitate anaccess road.

Access to the site would be through the existing residential dwelling 211 Alfreton Road which would be demolished to facilitate an access road.

The land is to the rear of 209 – 227 Alfreton Road and extends to the west to adjoin Rockery Park, a country park being restored from the former New Hucknall Colliery Site and a closed landfill.

Nottinghamshire County Council are restoring the landfill, with woodland planting and as open space forming part of the Greenwood Community Forest.

To the south of the application site there is land which has recently had the benefit of planning permission for the construction of 118 dwellings.

The applicacation states: "The outline planning application proposes the creation of a high quality sustainable residential development that provides the social, economic, and environmental benefits to Sutton-in-Ashfield and Huthwaite, its surroundings and the wider Borough.

"It is proposed that the development would provide up to 100 residential dwellings to assist with meeting the borough’s identified need for new additional housing, delivering a choice and range of homes that will cater for sustainable and modern styles of living through an indicative mix of 2, 3, and 4 bedroom dwellings.

"It is envisaged that the scale of development would generally be two storeys, with the scope for taller dwellings (2.5 storeys) in key locations.

"The application site comprises two undeveloped fields with trees and hedgerows on their boundaries. It slopes down from the existing linear development along the west side of Alfreton Road.

"The agricultural land to the south has received planning permission for residential development and Ashfield only has a 3.92 year supply of housing."

To view the full application, visit: ashfield.gov.uk