Application submitted for new Dukeries Leisure Centre swimming pool

A planning application for a modern new pool at The Dukeries Leisure Centre has been submitted by Newark and Sherwood District Council.

Finance was approved for the pool by the council's policy and finance committee in December 2018, and plans were recommended for approval by the leisure and environment committee in November.

Now, an official application has been submitted to the council’s planning committee, as part of a major investment programme in leisure facilities across the district.

If approved, a 20 metre by 10 metre pool will be installed, which is scheduled to open in 2020.

The new pool will be located within the existing site in a separate building.

Up until July 2017, leisure centre members were able to use the Dukeries Academy School for swimming before the pool was deemed no longer fit-for-purpose by the trust which runs the academy.

Until May this year, members were able to use the wetside facilities of South Forest Leisure Centre in Edwinstowe. Currently, facilities are provided to members nearly two miles away from the Dukeries at Wellow House School but this is not considered to be a suitable long-term solution.

The leisure centre, which is run by the district council’s own leisure company, Active4Today, is situated next to an area of land earmarked for a new housing development site, with more than 200 new homes planned on land between Hallam Road and Stepnall Heights.

Councillor Roger Jackson, chairman of the leisure and environment committee, said: “Ollerton and Boughton is the largest population centre in Sherwood and the existing leisure facilities simply will not accommodate the needs of the growing number of inhabitants.

“Swimming is an important skill to be taught from a young age and the new pool will ensure that the facility can be enjoyed for generations, improving the health and well-being of everyone in the area, both now and into the future.”

Councillor Paul Peacock, leader of Labour group said: "This is very positive news.

"Myself and David Staples worked and pressed for this new pool.

"I'm pleased that the lost pool at The Dukeries will be replaced, this is an exciting project for the area.

"It's important to have leisure centres in areas that have health problems - hopefully this will be approved."

The district council’s planning committee will meet on December 3 to discuss the plans which are recommended for approval.

The planning application for the new pool coincides with other major investments in facilities across Newark and Sherwood, which are currently underway, as part of the council’s plans to improve leisure provision. .

In 2016, the council opened the new Newark Sports and Fitness Centre, to replace the previous Grove Leisure Centre which was no longer fit for purpose.

Proposals are also being developed to double the size of Southwell Leisure Centre’s fitness suite which has experienced an increase in demand and a significant rise in all types of memberships in recent years and this is expected to grow further.

The extension will allow for an extra 600 members to benefit from the facilities, encouraging people to live healthy, active lives.

Additional equipment, including free weights, benches, fixed weight machines and 23 new cardio machines will be installed and extra space will be made available within the current activity studios to provide different classes to members.

The council’s third centre at Blidworth also recently received significant investment to remove a wall between the reception area and the fitness suite to create a more attractive entrance space and to reduce managerial costs.