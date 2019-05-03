Application submitted for 15m high communications mast in Skegby

A 15 meter high mast could soon be a feature in Skegby, if plans are approved.

The communications mast, on Ashland Cottage Farm Electricity Generation Facility on Beck Lane, would enable Western Power Distribution to operate the facility remotely.

A communications mast in Sheffield

The proposed mast would take the form of a one meter wide triangular structure on a four meter squared concrete mast.

The planning application, submitted to Mansfield District Council by ADAS on behalf of Ethical Power LTD, states: "The site is located approximately 200m to the north of Skegby Lane, on land at Ashfield Farm.

"The site compromises agricultural land that benefits from an extant planning permission for the installation of a gas powered electricity generation facility."

The application also lays out plans for a 10 meter high pole mounted transformer.

An artist's illustration of the mast

To view the full planning application, visit: planning.mansfield.gov.uk/online-applications