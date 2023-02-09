News you can trust since 1952
Applicants wanted: for fun new BBC One Saturday night gameshow

A new BBC One Saturday night gameshow is looking for fun, confident teams of two.

By Jojo MurrayContributor
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Three teams of two compete for a chance to win up to £10,000.

Do you know your TikTok logo from your Eiffel Tower? A new BBC game show is looking for contestants.

Are you a pro when it comes to pub quiz picture rounds? Then a new show needs you!

Can you identify anything from Victoria Beckham to a Victoria sponge? Do you know your TikTok logo from your Eiffel Tower?

Whether you are friends, family, colleagues or neighbours, if you love a good image-based quiz, the show needs you. See bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/take-part/picture-slam

