Applicants wanted: for fun new BBC One Saturday night gameshow
A new BBC One Saturday night gameshow is looking for fun, confident teams of two.
Three teams of two compete for a chance to win up to £10,000.
Are you a pro when it comes to pub quiz picture rounds? Then a new show needs you!
Can you identify anything from Victoria Beckham to a Victoria sponge? Do you know your TikTok logo from your Eiffel Tower?
Whether you are friends, family, colleagues or neighbours, if you love a good image-based quiz, the show needs you. See bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/take-part/picture-slam