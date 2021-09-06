Appeal to trace pet dog Cookie who went missing in Mansfield

Have you seen Cookie?

Cookie, a ‘scruffy, tan and white’ dog, who is ‘nervous when approached’ went missing near Sainsbury’s, Nottingham Road, Mansfield, yesterday, September 5.

Now an appeal has been launched by PawBoost, which works to find missing pets.

Cookie’s owner said: “We need your help to find Cookie. She’s a nervous girl from Romania.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“She needs us and doesn't need to be chased.

“Please let’s get her home where she belongs.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the owner, via Pawboost.