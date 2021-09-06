Appeal to trace pet dog Cookie who went missing in Mansfield
A public appeal has been launched to find a missing pet.
Monday, 6th September 2021, 8:08 am
Cookie, a ‘scruffy, tan and white’ dog, who is ‘nervous when approached’ went missing near Sainsbury’s, Nottingham Road, Mansfield, yesterday, September 5.
Now an appeal has been launched by PawBoost, which works to find missing pets.
Cookie’s owner said: “We need your help to find Cookie. She’s a nervous girl from Romania.
“She needs us and doesn't need to be chased.
“Please let’s get her home where she belongs.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the owner, via Pawboost.
