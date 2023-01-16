News you can trust since 1952
Appeal to help find missing cat from Clipstone who could be anywhere in Mansfield area

Worried owners are appealing for help to trace a cat which has gone missing in Clipstone – after being rehomed from Mansfield.

By Phoebe Cox
3 hours ago - 1 min read

Tabby cat Tigger has been missing since the early hours of Wednesday, January 11 – with fears he could be “anywhere” between the two places.

He originally lived on Derby Street, Mansfield, but was rehomed after eight years with his former owner when the owner moved into a care home.

His new family lives on First Oak Drive on the Cavendish estate in Clipstone, where Tigger escaped from on his first day.

Tigger is missing.
Beauty’s Legacy, a charity reuniting lost and stolen animals with their owners has been leading the search for the eight-year-old male.

Lisa Dean, Beauty's Legacy founder, said: “We are asking people to check everywhere and everything.

“Tigger could be under decking, or in a shed or under a vehicle, anywhere between his new home in Clipstone and his former home in central Mansfield.

“We are urging people to reach out if they think they have seen Tigger.

Tigger has been missing since the early hours of January 11, 2023.
Volunteers have been over at the weekend, and we have put 250 posters around the Clipstone estate and on the main route to Mansfield, as that is where we think he could be.”

Lisa said Tigger is neutered, microchipped and was wearing a red collar.

Anyone with information on Tigger’s whereabouts is urged to call 07855 277753 or 07866 026343.

