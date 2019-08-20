Appeal to find man in connection with stalking incidents at Nottingham Train Station

Nottinghamshire Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with incidents of stalking

A man approached a woman at Nottingham Train Station during her commute to work on July 30, and engaged in unwanted conversation.

When she got off the train he followed her before she left the station.

Having walked away from him she carried on her journey to work.

On August 6, the woman saw the same man at Nottingham Station after she'd got on a train to begin her journey to work. She left the train shortly before it was about to pull away, getting on the next train.

She was later informed that the man had turned up at her place of work and had asked for her but he had been turned away by security. The woman reported the incident to police.

If you recognise the man pictured or think you can help, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 498 of 6 August 2019, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.