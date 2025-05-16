Appeal launched following £52,000 jewellery burglary from an office in Annesley

Police officers are trying to trace a man after thousands of pounds of jewellery were stolen from an office in Annesley.

Police were called to an office building in Lake View Drive, Annesley, following reports an intruder had broken in.

An unknown man made his way inside the premises without permission before helping himself to whatever he could get his hands on.

This included a range of different jewellery valued at approximately £52,000, which had been inside the office before going missing.

The break-in happened just before 5pm on April 3, but wasn’t then reported to the police until a few weeks later on April 24.

Police have been looking into the burglary since then and are now in a position to release four images of someone they’d like to speak to.

PC Lee Lane, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The owner of the jewellery is naturally extremely upset about what happened and is desperate for their belongings to be returned to them.

“Nobody has the right to invite themselves into a property and help themselves to items that don’t belong to them.

“Whether it’s in a commercial building or a domestic property, burglary is a very serious offence which is never acceptable.

“We’d ask that anyone who recognises the man in these pictures contacts us, as we believe they could have some information about what happened that could assist our inquiries.

“Any information can be left with the police by calling 101, quoting incident 458 of April 24, 2025, while Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”