Appeal issued after assault outside Mansfield nightclub
Police attended the incident, in Leeming Street, Mansfield, at 11.37pm on Friday, December 20, when a fight started outside.
A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray, common assault, theft, and assault of an emergency worker.
The person pictured in the white t-shirt in this image is not being treated as a suspect but is believed to have valuable information.
PC Joshua Vere, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a significant disturbance and we are eager to hold those involved to account.
“The person pictured in this image is not a suspect, but we would like to speak with him as part of our investigation.
“So, if this is you or someone you know please come forward without delay.”
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident 827 of December 20.