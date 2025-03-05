APPEAL: Have you seen Oliver, who is missing from the Sutton area?
The police have issued an appeal for Oliver, who is missing from the Sutton area.
Oliver was last seen in the Sutton (Ashfield) area on Friday, February 28, 2025 at around 2.15pm.
Police are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.
Oliver is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a slim build and short dark brown hair.
It is currently unknown what clothing Oliver is wearing.
If you have seen Oliver or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 688 of March 1 2025.