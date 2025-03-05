APPEAL: Have you seen Oliver, who is missing from the Sutton area?

By Phoebe Cox
Published 5th Mar 2025, 15:34 BST
Have you seen Oliver, who is missing? Last seen in the Sutton area. Image by Nottinghamshire Police.Have you seen Oliver, who is missing? Last seen in the Sutton area. Image by Nottinghamshire Police.
Have you seen Oliver, who is missing? Last seen in the Sutton area. Image by Nottinghamshire Police.
The police have issued an appeal for Oliver, who is missing from the Sutton area.

Oliver was last seen in the Sutton (Ashfield) area on Friday, February 28, 2025 at around 2.15pm.

Police are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Oliver is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a slim build and short dark brown hair.

It is currently unknown what clothing Oliver is wearing.

If you have seen Oliver or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 688 of March 1 2025.

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice