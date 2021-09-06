Appeal for volunteers to tackle social isolation among Notts people with sight loss

Coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions have left many people with sight loss feeling isolated and unable to feel part of their communities.

Now, sight loss charity Guide Dogs has launched an appeal for volunteers to help people with vision impairment get out and about.

Elizabeth Felgate, My Sighted Guide Volunteering Manager for Nottinghamshire, said: “The pandemic has led to many people with sight loss feeling isolated and losing their confidence.

Sight loss charity Guide Dogs has launched an appeal for volunteers in Nottinghamshire who could help local people with sight loss get back out into the community, now lockdown restrictions have eased.

“This has been made worse by many social distancing measures only being marked by visual cues.

“We have an increasing number of people across Nottinghamshire waiting for support from a volunteer sighted guide, who are keen to build their confidence again and get back out now that lockdown has eased.

“Volunteers can give as much or as little time as they like – just a few hours a week can make all the difference to someone.

“If you think you could help someone living with sight loss in your area, we’d urge you to get in touch.”

Partnerships are matched based on common interests and the service helps people with sight loss build their confidence and do the things they enjoy.

Volunteers must be 18 or over and an Enhanced Disclosure check is required as part of the role. Full sighted guide training will be provided for new volunteers by Guide Dogs.

For more information, contact Elizabeth on [email protected], call 0800 781 1444, or visit guidedogs.org.uk/volunteering