Paddy is missing.

Paddy, a two-year-old silver tabby, has gone missing from The Firs Luxury Boarding Cattery in Walesby.

Lisa Dean, at Beauty’s Legacy, a charity helping to find and reunite lost pets with their owners, has launched an appeal.

She said: “Paddy is one of six cats rescued by the cattery 14 months ago.

“The others were rehomed, but they kept him as a resident cat due to his health, as he is prone to getting abscesses and needs frequent veterinary treatment.

“Our volunteer drone pilot is flying his heat-seeking drone in a bid to locate him tomorrow and we have a hoard of volunteers searching and putting up posters.”

She said Paddy has “distinctive” markings – with a silver head and beige body, his markings are brown and he has blue eyes. He is microchipped and neutered.

