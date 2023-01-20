Appeal for missing poorly cat from Walesby cattery
A cat with “distinctive” markings who is “prone to abscesses” has gone missing from a cattery in Walesby.
Paddy, a two-year-old silver tabby, has gone missing from The Firs Luxury Boarding Cattery in Walesby.
Lisa Dean, at Beauty’s Legacy, a charity helping to find and reunite lost pets with their owners, has launched an appeal.
She said: “Paddy is one of six cats rescued by the cattery 14 months ago.
“The others were rehomed, but they kept him as a resident cat due to his health, as he is prone to getting abscesses and needs frequent veterinary treatment.
“Our volunteer drone pilot is flying his heat-seeking drone in a bid to locate him tomorrow and we have a hoard of volunteers searching and putting up posters.”
She said Paddy has “distinctive” markings – with a silver head and beige body, his markings are brown and he has blue eyes. He is microchipped and neutered.
Anyone with sightings or information on the cat’s whereabouts can call 07866 026343.