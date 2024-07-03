Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents are being urged not to approach a missing dog from the Tuxford area as a charity is safely tracking her.

Luna, a one-eyed cockapoo has been loose from just outside Tuxford, since June 25, 2024.

Luna is black and timid, unfamiliar with the area and running scared.

Animal charity Beauty's Legacy and volunteers in the community have been safely tracking Luna until she can be captured.

Luna is loose in the Tuxford area.

Unfortunately, she was approached by a well-meaning member of the public, which frightened her and caused her to bolt from her safe feeding station this week.

This station was being monitored by live cameras.

As a result, Luna is now on the loose once more, putting her life in grave danger as she has crossed both the A57 and the A1.

Lisa Dean, charity founder, urged residents not to approach, chase or grab.