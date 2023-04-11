Appeal for information after documents donated to Ashfield Fire Station

A selection of documents and certificates have been donated to Ashfield Fire Station and your help is needed to find out more about them.

The documents include a certificate signed by the Chairman of the Fire Brigade Committee, the Chief Fire Officer, chairman of the county council and clerk of the county council and a framed copy of The Fireman’s Prayer.

A post on the Ashfield Fire Station said: “Can anyone help to find out a bit more about the pictures attached.

“These have been donated to the station after being found in a property lived in by a W.S. Clark on Park Street, Kirkby in Ashfield.

“At least one of them is nearly 60-years-old.

“Who signed the picture?

“We would like to thank this person for donating the items, if anyone does have any old pictures, memorabilia and would like to share them on our page please do get in touch with us.”

