Appeal after Teversal Visitors Centre vandalised

Volunteers who run a much-loved visitors centre on Teversal Trail have appealed for witnesses after the centre was broken into.

The Teversal Visitors Centre on Carnarvon Street was broken into at 1.38am on Monday, August 19.

Picture: Teversal Football Club

Pictures taken by staff at Teversal Football Club, which neighbours the visitors centre, shows the damage caused.

The visitors centre marks the entrance to the trail which runs to Skegby and Pleasley and is popular with walkers and cyclists.

A statement on Teversal Football Club's social media said: " The centre is run by unpaid volunteers who all work very hard to service the local communities.

"It is a very sad day for this type of thing to happen but our community spirit will not be damaged!

"We have been informed by the Visitors Centre it will be business as usual.

"Please support them by popping in for a drink this week."

If you saw anything or know someone who did, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.