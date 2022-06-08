Milo has not been seen since Thursday, May 26 and the Shirebrook community has rallied together to offer a £180 reward for his safe return.

Owner Sherralee Burney said she was very worried and wants her ‘sweet baby boy’ home.

Milo is described as a friendly Bengal-cross-Maine coon with ginger stripes and a long stripey tail. He is microchipped and neutered, but not wearing a collar.

Milo's owner is worried as the residents keep an eye out for the community's 'much-loved' cat.

He was last seen in the area of Aldi, on Carter Lane.

Sherralee said: “I just hope he finds his way back to our Shirebrook family.

“Thank you to everyone in Milo’s group for all the support. I am disabled and have been housebound for five years. The community have been wonderful.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sherralee on 07368 293927.

Milo is frequently spotted around the Shirebrook community.