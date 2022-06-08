Milo has not been seen since Thursday, May 26 and the Shirebrook community has rallied together to offer a £180 reward for his safe return.
Owner Sherralee Burney said she was very worried and wants her ‘sweet baby boy’ home.
Milo is described as a friendly Bengal-cross-Maine coon with ginger stripes and a long stripey tail. He is microchipped and neutered, but not wearing a collar.
He was last seen in the area of Aldi, on Carter Lane.
Sherralee said: “I just hope he finds his way back to our Shirebrook family.
“Thank you to everyone in Milo’s group for all the support. I am disabled and have been housebound for five years. The community have been wonderful.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sherralee on 07368 293927.