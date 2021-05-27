Appeal after eight French bulldog puppies stolen in Nottinghamshire

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after the theft, which took place at an address in Coppice Road, Arnold, between 1.55pm and 2.10pm Tuesday afternoon.

The French bulldog puppies – four black and four white - are said to be around six weeks old and were each wearing coloured Velcro collars.

The mother, Luna, is described as grey / blue with a white patch on her chest and is said to be loving and attentive.

Anyone who has seen the dogs for sale is asked to contact police.

Detective Sergeant Gary Hewson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a brazen theft that appears to have been targeted specifically at these animals, which were taken from the scene in a large cage.

“Our investigations are ongoing and we are determined to reunite these animals with their rightful owner as quickly as possible.

"To this end we would like not only to speak to anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the Coppice Road area yesterday afternoon, but also to anyone who may have seen or been offered one of these dogs for sale.

“We understand how important people’s dogs are to them and are treating this offence with the utmost seriousness.”

In March Nottinghamshire Police became the first force in the country to appoint a dedicated senior officer to address the growing nationwide issue of dog and pet theft.Chief Inspector Amy Styles-Jones, who has three dogs of her own, is working to ensure that all thefts are thoroughly investigated and that as many incidents as possible are prevented.

She said: “I want to make it clear that dog theft is an offence we take extremely seriously and that we are working very hard to address this issue and to spread some key messages to all dog owners.

"We are not only concerned about a burglary in this instance, we are also concerned for the welfare of these animals.

“I would also like to offer some words of advice to anyone thinking of buying a dog; ensure that the seller is a reputable breeder who should specialise in one or two breeds and have considerable expertise in them.

All of the eight puppies together.

"If you have any concerns about the transaction you are undertaking – or if something just does not feel right – it probably isn’t and you should walk away.”