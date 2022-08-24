Annual drive a truck event to raise funds for Kirkby Rotary Club was a great success
Taylor’s Transport, based in Huthwaite, held its annual Drive a Truck event to help raise funds for Kirkby Rotary Club.
Around 200 people had a drive of a truck and the event was hailed a success by the Rotary Club which raised nearly £2,000 which will go towards the Rotary Club’s good causes.
Taylor’s Transport Driver Training School instructors were on hand to provide various trucks for the public to experience including an articulated lorry and trailer and ridged lorry on a set out course within the race circuit grounds.
Neil Lancashire, fundraiser for Kirkby Rotary Club, said: “Once again we would like to thank Alan Taylor and Taylors Transport for donating the trucks and time given by his friendly instructors. We thoroughly enjoy this annual event.”
Most Popular
-
1
Rainworth family's 'heartbreak' as they are left homeless after car crashes into house, killing driver
-
2
Remembering Geoff Smith - the record-breaking 'mole man' from Mansfield
-
3
Shirebrook man found not guilty of manslaughter after hitting next door neighbour
-
4
Sutton Lawn will be hosting the first ever Ashfield Day
-
5
Violent Rainworth man who attacked partner ‘perfectly nice’ when not on drugs
Mark Willetts, driver training instructor, said: “It was great to see so many people come along to see us and take part in driving a truck for a good cause.
"A big thank you to you all and hope you enjoyed it as much as we did.”
The event was part of Convoy in the Park and the British Truck Racing Championship and was held at Donington Park.
Alan Taylor, managing director for Taylors Transport, said: “It’s always a pleasure to work alongside the Rotary Club and any community-based organisation or initiative.
"Convoy in the Park is an annual event that supports various activities including truck racing, perhaps the biggest trucking event in the UK and always look forward to providing this for all to enjoy.”