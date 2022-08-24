Annual drive a truck event to raise funds for Kirkby Rotary Club was a great success

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 200 people had a drive of a truck and the event was hailed a success by the Rotary Club which raised nearly £2,000 which will go towards the Rotary Club’s good causes.

Taylor’s Transport Driver Training School instructors were on hand to provide various trucks for the public to experience including an articulated lorry and trailer and ridged lorry on a set out course within the race circuit grounds.

Neil Lancashire, fundraiser for Kirkby Rotary Club, said: “Once again we would like to thank Alan Taylor and Taylors Transport for donating the trucks and time given by his friendly instructors. We thoroughly enjoy this annual event.”

Taylors Instructors Stuart Brough and Mark Willetts with Neil Lancashire (left) and two other Kirkby Rotary Club members

Mark Willetts, driver training instructor, said: “It was great to see so many people come along to see us and take part in driving a truck for a good cause.

"A big thank you to you all and hope you enjoyed it as much as we did.”

The event was part of Convoy in the Park and the British Truck Racing Championship and was held at Donington Park.

Alan Taylor, managing director for Taylors Transport, said: “It’s always a pleasure to work alongside the Rotary Club and any community-based organisation or initiative.