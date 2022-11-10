Representatives attending included Hovis, ITP Aero (UK), Morrice Hill Transport and Renault Trucks to name a few.

The event also saw great support from businesses such as Mathews and Tannert, J.Tomlinson, West Nottinghamshire College, Inspire Learning and The Prince's Trust, offering support for those wanting to gain new skills and start a new career journey.

Theresa Hodgkinson, Ashfield Council chief executive, said “What a great day for jobseekers and prospective students.

"There really was something for everyone and this year marked the most businesses we have ever had at the event and long may it continue to grow.

“We would like to thank everyone who supported the event and we hope visitors found the outcome they hoped for.”

Robert Docherty, council director of place and communities, said: “Our careers and jobs fair was a fantastic opportunity to meet potential employers and find out about training opportunities.

“It’s part of the councils strategic goal to provide opportunities for improving skills and employment opportunities in the area.

"A big thank you to everyone who has made this the biggest and best careers fair in the area.”

The council said it is “committed to supporting employment and training in the district and will continue to champion Ashfield as the place to be for businesses and transformation”.

This also includes supporting residents to meet the skills needed as technologies advance and change as we move into the future together.

