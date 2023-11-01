An Annesley man who built a replica of Johnny 5 from the cult film Short Circuit has delighted his neighbours by taking the movie robot trick-or-treating for Halloween.

Ryan Howard, aged 34, spent six years and £20,000 recreating the android from the 1986 film in his garage at his home.

The film-fanatic has since been turning heads in Hucknall and Annesely by taking the fully-functioning robot down the pub and to the local shops.

But now Johnny has been amazing families for Halloween by rolling around his local neighbourhood knocking on people's doors dressed as a ghost.

Johnny 5 dressed up as ghost to go trick or treating this week. Photo: SWNS

Dad-of-two Ryan said: "It's something I've been wanting Johnny to do for a couple of years now but never really got around to it.

"This year we thought we'd go for it, dress him up as a ghost, of sorts, and take him trick-or-treating around the local area.

"We had cars slamming on their brakes and people looking very confused as they tried to figure out what they were seeing while Johnny rolled down the street.

"Its not really that obvious its Johnny 5 when he's got a sheet over his head and it's dark.

Ryan spent six years and £20,000 recreating the android from the cult 1986 film in his garage at his home. Photo: Tom Maddick/SWNS

"He had his red eyes on to make him look a bit scarier.

"The kids all loved it, although some people thought he was ET all covered up like that, but it was great fun and he got a good haul of sweets.

"He had to share them with us though as he obviously can't eat them.

"I think the adults loved it as much as the children as it is seeing their childhoods brought to life as well."

Johnny 5 joins workmen for a pint in the pub. Photo: Tom Maddick/SWNS

Video footage shows Johnny knocking on the door of Jenna and Chris Glover to the delight of their two children Pippa and Skylar.

The robot can be heard saying ‘it's Johnny 5, trick or treat’ and replying ‘thank you’ as he is given a sweet before cheekily calling the family ‘bozos’.

Eight-year-old Pippa told the BBC: “We've never actually seen a robot in real life, so when we opened up the door to it, it was amazing."

Ryan says creation is ‘99 per cent true’ to the original robot and is one of only two fully-working Johnny 5's in the world.

The family recently returned from a convention in Dallas, USA, where they got to meet American actor Steve Guttenberg – the voice of Johnny 5.

Ryan, an engineering student, added: "We got to introduce him to Steve Guttenberg and he was in tears.

"He couldn't believe it, it was a really special moment."

Ryan was inspired to build Johnny 5 as a life-long fan of the sci-fi comedy.

The incredible replica, made mainly from aluminium, now stands at 6ft tall and can be programmed to do ‘pretty much anything’ Ryan wants him to.

Ryan said: "We had no intention of him being able to do all these amazing things.

"He was just going to be a model in the corner of my room.

"But now I can program him to do pretty much anything.

Ryan, teaching assistant wife Stacey, 39, and sons Ewan, ten, and Ben, seven, now take Johnny to events in a modified people carrier.