Annesley mum spreads kindness with free personalised keepsakes

A business owner from Annesley is spreading kindness by giving deserving people a free personalised keepsake.

Lisa Bramley, 35, set up Stamp Your Story almost six years ago, and crafts personalised, hand-stamped keepsakes such as keyrings and jewellery from her kitchen table.

The Annesley mum of two decided to spread kindness around the world, and opened her inbox to anyone deserving of a gift, who may not otherwise be able to afford one.

Lisa sells her one-of-a-kind mementos on Etsy, and runs a Facebook page for her business.

Lisa, who has had orders from as far as Japan and America, said: "Times are difficult for a lot of people - things like school uniforms and household bills all mount up.

"I'm a single parent and I'm very lucky to have support in place, but a lot of others don't.

"People are finding it hard, so many people are having a rubbish time of it, it's hard to know what to do to make a difference."

Lisa asked Stamp Your Story's followers on Facebook to send her a message, nominating a recipient, and she would send out a piece designed just for them.

Lisa said: "You don't have to give an explanation about the recipient's circumstances, I'm not judging - if they need and and can't afford it, I'll make it.

"Just tell me a little bit about the recipient - their interests and what they like - and I'll make a piece for them.

"All I ask in return is that in the future when you're in a better position you help someone out in need."

Since Lisa opened her inbox, she has sent out around 20 pieces.

"The response has been lovely," Lisa added.

"I plan to continue indefinitely, as long as there are people who are nominated.

"I write everyone down in a book, and it might take a while, but I do send a keepsake to everybody that's nominated.

"I might not be in a position to give money, but this is my way of doing what I can to spread some kindness, and it feels empowering."

Lisa started Stamp Your Story after struggling to find a nice keepsake after having her daughter, Holly, 7.

"I was looking for something I could personalise, and I could only find ones I liked from America, so I got a few basic tools and started making them myself," Lisa added.