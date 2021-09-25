Gardeners at the historic Wesley Street allotments raised a petition, called in the Chad and even wrote to Prince Charles amid efforts to stop a 12 two-bed bungalow development.

Ashfield District Council had proposed to build on “unused” land at the allotments which were gifted to the community by the Duke of Portland.

The land was covenanted and could only be used as plots. The building work was also set to overlap Stewart Chalkley’s allotment.

Wesley Street allotment holders celebrate victory with a tipple

At the full council meeting on Thursday night the council backed down.

Stewart, 68, of Fox Street, who had described the plots as a ‘lifeline during lockdown,’ said: “We’re all delighted. I asked them what was happening about the allotments. We couldn’t believe it when they said they are staying as allotments.

"Everyone is smiling today, in shock! I’m sure the residents on Wesley Street are happy.

Annesley Wesley Street allotments. Stewart Chalkley plot holder pictured at the allotments with Wesley Street Garden Club secretary Peter Stanley.

Celebrating on Friday, jubilant gardeners raised a tipple.

During their campaign, they enlisted help from the National Allotment Society and MP Lee Anderson,

Peter Stanley, 70, secretary of the National Allotment Society for Wesley Street, and secretary of Wesley Street Gardening Society, said: "It’s fantastic news, for the next six or seven generations there’ll always be allotments here, we’ve secured them for future generations.Taking on the council was a challenge, but it brought us all together. It’s brilliant.

“The council didn’t do their homework. Thanks everyone who signed the petition, the Chad and others who supported us.”

MP Lee Anderson posted: “I’m hearing from tonight's council meeting that the Independents have backed down and now support our campaign to stop houses being built on a pensioner’s allotment. It is a great result but should have never come to this.”

“Council leader Jason Zadrozny said: “The council explored a number of options for the Wesley Street site including housing, developing an extension to Acacia Park and further allotment plot development.

“We’re now reviewing the allotment waiting list to determine if there is scope for increasing the number of plots on site. We will be making a final decision shortly, any decision will be for the benefit of the immediate community.

“We continue to work with the allotment holders to ensure the site is used for the community.”