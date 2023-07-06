Animal petting, games and more on offer at John Eastwood Hospice summer fair in Sutton
The community event will take place at the John Eastwood Hospice, on Mansfield Road, Sutton – next to King’s Mill Hospital – on Saturday, July 15, from noon-4pm.
It is free to enter and the event will host a range of craft stalls, refreshments, games, children’s entertainment, a raffle and tombola.
There will also be a chance for children to pet farm animals on the day, along with free parking for all visitors.
A spokesman said: “We look forward to seeing everyone at our summer fair. Don’t forget to purchase your raffle tickets for a chance to win the top prize of a luxury break at Tattershall Lakes.
“Tickets are available from our charity shops and at the hospice.”
There is free entry and parking in car park 1a at King’s Mill Hospital.”