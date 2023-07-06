News you can trust since 1952
Animal petting, games and more on offer at John Eastwood Hospice summer fair in Sutton

A free summer fair is being held at a Sutton hospice next weekend, offering fun and entertainment for all ages.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 6th Jul 2023, 13:54 BST- 1 min read

The community event will take place at the John Eastwood Hospice, on Mansfield Road, Sutton – next to King’s Mill Hospital – on Saturday, July 15, from noon-4pm.

It is free to enter and the event will host a range of craft stalls, refreshments, games, children’s entertainment, a raffle and tombola.

There will also be a chance for children to pet farm animals on the day, along with free parking for all visitors.

John Eastwood Hospice will be hosting its summer fair on Saturday, July 15.John Eastwood Hospice will be hosting its summer fair on Saturday, July 15.
A spokesman said: “We look forward to seeing everyone at our summer fair. Don’t forget to purchase your raffle tickets for a chance to win the top prize of a luxury break at Tattershall Lakes.

Tickets are available from our charity shops and at the hospice.”

There is free entry and parking in car park 1a at King’s Mill Hospital.”

