Animal lovers flock to 'ask the expert' event at Mansfield cat adoption centre

A cat rescue and rehoming charity in Mansfield hosted an open day for cat owners and charity supporters – offering a range of free expert advice to curious cat owners.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 12:34 BST

Cats Protection’s Mansfield Adoption Centre, off Mansfield Road, Warsop, hosted the event yesterday, July 17, offering informative advice.

The feline rescue charity has been located at its Mansfield base for more than 20 years, first opening in 1996.

Two decades later, the branch and its team are “busier than ever”, but remain keen make time for community events to support cat owners in the area.

Jane Holt, adoption centre manager, said: “We wanted to share the knowledge we have within the charity.

“Offering support and free advice to people in our area who are concerned about the health or welfare of their cats is vital.

“And never more so than in this current cost of living crisis. We hope to make our 'ask the expert' an annual event.”

Cat behaviour, welfare and veterinary experts were on hand to answer questions from visitors.

Cats Protection, which helps about 200,000 cats each year, saw a 34 per cent increase in the number of cats it was able to rehome in 2022.

This was a drastic improvement to figures compared to previous years.

But despite improved rehoming figures, Jane said the charity requires support amid strain put on all sectors as a result of “rising costs”.

To find out more about the charity, how you can become a supporter and access expert cat owning advice, see cats.org.uk/mansfield

