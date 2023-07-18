Cats Protection’s Mansfield Adoption Centre, off Mansfield Road, Warsop, hosted the event yesterday, July 17, offering informative advice.

The feline rescue charity has been located at its Mansfield base for more than 20 years, first opening in 1996.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two decades later, the branch and its team are “busier than ever”, but remain keen make time for community events to support cat owners in the area.

Cats Protection - Mansfield Adoption Centre Information day.

Jane Holt, adoption centre manager, said: “We wanted to share the knowledge we have within the charity.

“Offering support and free advice to people in our area who are concerned about the health or welfare of their cats is vital.

“And never more so than in this current cost of living crisis. We hope to make our 'ask the expert' an annual event.”

Roz Nuth, Paige Ferrier and Josh Iredale at the Mansfield Road site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cat behaviour, welfare and veterinary experts were on hand to answer questions from visitors.

Cats Protection, which helps about 200,000 cats each year, saw a 34 per cent increase in the number of cats it was able to rehome in 2022.

This was a drastic improvement to figures compared to previous years.

But despite improved rehoming figures, Jane said the charity requires support amid strain put on all sectors as a result of “rising costs”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad