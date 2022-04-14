Lee Anderson says cash from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund, to regenerate run down high streets and fight anti-social behaviour, could help people in his district reach their “full potential”.

The funding includes money for ‘Multiply,’ a new UK-wide programme, to equip hundreds of thousands of adults with functional numeracy skills to improve their employment prospects.

It could mean free tutoring, digital training and flexible courses to help adults with low-level maths skills get back into work, as well as measures to get more young people into high-skilled jobs.

Lee Anderson MP who has welcomed funds to 'level up' Ashfield

The investment aims to help deliver the Government’s “mission” to level up the United Kingdom by regenerating communities, tackling economic decline, and reversing geographical inequalities.

Nationally £2.6 billion of levelling up funding will go to communities through UKSPF, the Government has announced.

All areas will receive funding, but those in greatest need are set to receive the most.

MP Lee Anderson said the money would be given to locally elected authorities and leaders to “slash bureaucracy and support communities to seize new opportunities.”

Mr Anderson said: “I am incredibly proud of Ashfield and know that our best days lie ahead. I am determined to work with the Government to ensure that everyone from our area is able to reach their full potential.

“That is why I welcome the investment of £3,192,135 for Ashfield, which can be used across a range of projects from supporting adults who lack basic numeracy skills, helping young people into good jobs, and regenerating our high streets.

“This investment will help to local residents to fulfil their potential, while reducing regional inequalities that have been left untouched for too long”.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove, said:

“We have taken back control of our money from the EU and we are empowering those who know their communities best to deliver on their priorities.

“The UK Shared Prosperity Fund will help to unleash the creativity and talent of communities that have for too long been overlooked and undervalued.