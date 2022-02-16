Ambitious Kimberley fundraisers plan to tackle mammoth 45-mile walk in just 18 hours

The group will begin their walk at midnight on Saturday, March 5.

More than a dozen members of Challenge Life Fitness, based on High Street in the town, are taking on the epic walk to raise funds for a local charity that helps children with cerebral palsy and Down’s syndrome.

The group will begin the 45-mile walk in Kimberley at midnight on Saturday, March 5, with their route taking in Newstead, Bestwood, Nottingham, Radford, the Embankment, Clifton and Wollaton, before ending up back at the Chapel-on-the-Hill in Kimberley at about 6pm that evening.

Lisa Hayman Tansley, who is spearheading the challenge, said it seemed a good idea at the time, but apprehension is setting in as the day creeps closer.

The proposed route will start and end in Kimberley.

She said: “The best challenges always start at the bottom of a wine glass we’ve discovered. But now we’re thinking ‘are we really going to do this?’

“We will be starting in the middle of the night and potentially walking about 45 miles – it’s crazy.

“We’re hoping as we walk through Nottingham city centre and Wollaton Hall that many people will see us and support us. We’ll have buckets and QR codes so people can donate.”

All funds raised through the venture will go to Footprints Conductive Education Centre in Nottingham.

Members of Challenge Life Fitness posing for a picture outside Wollaton Hall on a practice walk.

The charity enables babies and pre-school aged children with motor difficulty or motor development delay to develop their mobility, coordination and communication skills.

It also runs projects to help children with Down’s syndrome improve their skills in early development.

“We really wanted to support a local charity,” Lisa said.

“It was chosen quite randomly, but then we discovered that we’ve actually got personal connections with Footprints, their logo is similar to ours and obviously we’re walking, so the name ties in nicely.

“It’s such a worthwhile cause and they really do need every penny.”

A team of 13 will complete the feat in its entirety, including Challenge Life Fitness members Lisa Hayman Tansley, Jay Wright, Mel Wright, Deb Hayman, Keri Westby, Rachel Moore, Hayley Evans, Darren Evans, Colleen Fordham, Cheryl Draper, Mel Whitehead, Steve Robinson-Day and Rosie James, and Footprints representative Karen Whitehall.

So far, they have raised more than £1,900 of their £2,000 target through their online fundraising page.